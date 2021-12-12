Coast Guard continues to oversee fishing vessel salvage near Duck, N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard continued to oversee the removal of fuel and hazardous substances from a grounded fishing vessel as part of salvage operations near Duck, N.C., Sunday.

The Coast Guard is continuing to work with the owner of the fishing vessel Bald Eagle II in coordination with state and local partners to mitigate impacts to the environment.

Moran Environmental Recovery has been contracted by the vessel owner to facilitate the removal of hazardous substances. Currently, 6,500 gallons of diesel fuel and 1,000 gallons of oily water mixture have been removed from the vessel. The majority of fuel on board has been recovered and focus has shifted to finding remaining pockets of oily water in the fuel tanks. All oil and hazardous substances are expected to be removed today.

After the product in the fuel tanks is recovered, operations will shift to towing the vessel off the beach. A towing vessel from Charleston, South Carolina is currently enroute to Duck. The owner has made plans to have the vessel towed to Hampton, Virginia for repairs.

