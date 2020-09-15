Coast Guard continues to monitor Hurricane Sally, pre-stage response teams

NEW ORLEANS — Coast Guard crews in the Gulf Coast region continue to monitor Hurricane Sally and pre-stage response crews and equipment Tuesday.

Aircraft, boats and personnel are staged in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama out of the direct path of the forecast track to preserve readiness and provide immediate support for areas expected to be impacted as soon as it is safe to do so.

Members of the public should heed safety advice from local officials and remember Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm. People in life threatening danger should call 911 to report distress.

Port conditions change based on weather forecasts, and current port conditions can be viewed on the following Coast Guard homeport webpages:

