Coast Guard continues to investigate whereabouts of overdue boaters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to investigate the whereabouts of two sailors who were reported overdue after failing to return to Hampton, Virginia as planned.

The overdue boaters, Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, departed Hampton June 8 on the 36-foot sailboat Kyklades, headed to the Azores. Jones’ daughter reported the pair overdue June 17 after they did not return to Hampton, Monday as expected.

Coast Guard Fifth District watchstanders are currently working with the First Coast Guard District, and authorities in the Azores, Bermuda and Canada to help locate the overdue boaters.

“We have not received any signs of distress, however, we encourage the public to keep a sharp eye out for Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Pulliam, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator in the Fifth District Command Center. “We encourage anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two boaters to contact the Fifth Coast Guard District at 757-398-6390.”