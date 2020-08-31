Coast Guard continues to correct aids to navigation after Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard continues to conduct aids to navigation correction and channel assessment operations, following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana and Port Arthur, Texas.

Multiple Coast Guard units along the Gulf Coast region have found that more than 1,500 aids to navigation are still working properly and unaffected by Hurricane Laura. They have also corrected 83 aids that were reportedly impacted, damaged or moved off station due to the hurricane.

Approximately 2,108 aids to navigation were in the direct path of Hurricane Laura and could have been impacted.

Aids to navigation can provide a boater with the same type of information drivers get from street signs, stop signals, road barriers, detours and traffic lights. These aids range from lighthouses, to minor lights, day beacons, range lights and sound signals, to lighted or unlighted buoys.

Involved in response are:

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass

Coast Guard Station Lake Charles

Coast Guard Cutter Hatchet

Coast Guard Cutter Axe

Coast Guard Cutter Harry Claiborne

Coast Guard Cutter Maple

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Sabine

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Morgan City

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team New Orleans

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Dulac

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Venice

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles

Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team South Padre

Coast Guard Station Grand Isle

Coast Guard Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station Venice

Marine Safety Unit Morgan City Boat House

Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish

Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish

Coast Guard Cutter Pamlico

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Charleston

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Jacksonville and

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team ST. Petersburg

The Coast Guard 8th District manages and oversees more than 23,000 aids.

All hazards should be reported to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center on VHF Channel 16 or by phone at 281-464-4800.

