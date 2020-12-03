Coast Guard continues to assist in landslide response in Haines, Alaska

A rainstorm caused landslides in Haines, Alaska, December 3, 2020. The Coast Guard remains engaged with the Alaska State Troopers and the city of Haines while responding to this event. – Photo by Lt. Erick Oredson

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard continues to provide support in Haines, Alaska, following landslides in and around the town, Thursday.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa is scheduled to remain on scene near Haines to assist with relief efforts. However, the Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew will need to return to Juneau after their vessel suffered a mechanical issue.

Coast Guard crews have searched collectively for approximately 8 hours over a 35 square nautical mile search area.

The Coast Guard remains engaged with the Alaska State Troopers and the city of Haines while responding to this event.

An emergency operations center has been established at the Haines Fire Hall.

“The partnerships throughout the multiple organizations involved in the response efforts for this disaster reflect how the Alaskan community comes together in times of need,” Said Capt. Stephen White, commander Coast Guard Sector Juneau. “We offer our condolences to all the residents of Haines who are affected.”

