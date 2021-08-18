Coast Guard continues support in Haiti following 7.2 earthquake

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew members embark a Haitian citizen from an impacted area in Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

MIAMI — Coast Guard air crews continue to provide critical medical support for Haitian citizens and the Haitian government.

“The lives we saved would have been lost if rescue action wasn’t taken,” said Cmdr. David Sheppard, air operations commander deployed to Haiti. “We are doing our best to get every critically injured citizen the care and help they need.”

In the past 24 hours, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

  • flown 20 evolutions
  • saved more than 15 people
  • assisted more than 70 people
  • transported 50 urban disaster and relief personnel

Since Sunday, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

  • flown 72 evolutions
  • saved 67 people
  • assisted 89 people
  • transported 143 disaster and relief personnel
  • transported 5,500 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

