Coast Guard continues support in Haiti following 7.2 earthquake

MIAMI — Coast Guard air crews continue to provide critical medical support for Haitian citizens and the Haitian government.

“The lives we saved would have been lost if rescue action wasn’t taken,” said Cmdr. David Sheppard, air operations commander deployed to Haiti. “We are doing our best to get every critically injured citizen the care and help they need.”

In the past 24 hours, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

flown 20 evolutions

saved more than 15 people

assisted more than 70 people

transported 50 urban disaster and relief personnel

Since Sunday, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

flown 72 evolutions

saved 67 people

assisted 89 people

transported 143 disaster and relief personnel

transported 5,500 pounds of disaster and relief supplies