Coast Guard continues search for overdue kayaker

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and local partner agencies continue to search for an overdue kayaker near Lynnhaven.
Missing is Ryan Tew, 27-year-old male, last seen leaving at Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m. Monday in a red single-person kayak. Tew was expected to return around 3 a.m.
Search crews located the kayak approximately 4 miles east of 65th Street in Virginia Beach.
An incident command post has been established by the Port of Virginia on Joint Expeditionary Base-Fort Story.
Rescue crews involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Little Creek 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews
- Two U.S. Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field HSC-28 squadron MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crews
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department
- Virginia Beach Police Department
- Virginia Beach Fire Department
- Virginia Emergency Medical Service
- Port of Virginia
- Department of Wildlife Resources
