Coast Guard continues search for overdue kayaker

Sep 13th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard crews from Station Little Creek and Air Station Elizabeth City search for a missing kayaker Sept. 13, 2022 near Lynnhaven, Virginia. A 27-year-old male kayaker was reported overdue by friends and family to the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Dellinger)

Coast Guard crews from Station Little Creek and Air Station Elizabeth City search for a missing kayaker Sept. 13, 2022 near Lynnhaven, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Dellinger)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and local partner agencies continue to search for an overdue kayaker near Lynnhaven.

Missing is Ryan Tew, 27-year-old male, last seen leaving at Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m. Monday in a red single-person kayak. Tew was expected to return around 3 a.m.

Search crews located the kayak approximately 4 miles east of 65th Street in Virginia Beach.

An incident command post has been established by the Port of Virginia on Joint Expeditionary Base-Fort Story.

Rescue crews involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Station Little Creek 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews
  • Two U.S. Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field HSC-28 squadron MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crews
  • Virginia Marine Resources Commission
  • Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department
  • Virginia Beach Police Department
  • Virginia Beach Fire Department
  • Virginia Emergency Medical Service
  • Port of Virginia
  • Department of Wildlife Resources

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.