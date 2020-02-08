Coast Guard continues search for missing swimmer off Waimea Bay

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, working with local agencies, is continuing the search for 20-year-old Swedish national, Hanna Wänerskog, Saturday.

Upon further investigation, responders now understand Wänerskog was standing on the beach with two other people when all three were overcome by a wave and swept out. The two people with her made it back to shore.

The search for Wänerskog is ongoing.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the public and ask they keep a safe distance from the search area between Waimea Bay and Haleiwa,” said Lt. j.g. Seth Gross, command duty officer, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center. “Vessels and aircrafts not specifically involved in the search, but operating in the search area, can impede our efforts by forcing responders to deviate from their search patterns to avoid a collision or waste time redirecting traffic.”

An approved FAA temporary flight restriction of 1,000 feet and below is in effect until 8 p.m. local time Saturday.

Involved in the search are:

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (WPB 87364) crew

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) crew

U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60R Seahawk helicopter crew

Hawaii Fire Department helicopter and rescue rig crews

Hawaii Police Department Helicopter crews

Off-duty Ocean Safety members

At 7:35 p.m. Friday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Hawaii Fire Department stating beachgoers reported Wänerskog getting caught in a current.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) Notice to mariners and directed the launch of additional assets.

Weather currently on scene is reportedly northwest winds of 20 mph and 10 to 11-foot seas with scattered showers.