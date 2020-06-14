Coast Guard continues search for missing boater near Kemah, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard continued its search for a missing boater Sunday approximately five miles east of Kemah, Texas.

The missing boater is a male in his mid-40s wearing a blue shirt with grey shorts.

At approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by 911 dispatch of a boater ejected without a life jacket on after the 18-foot vessel he was on took a sharp turn.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Houston Response Boat-Small boat crew to search.

“We are using all available resources to search for the boater who has been missing since yesterday,” said Chief Warrant Officer Sam Pollard, Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark commanding officer. “We appreciate the diligent efforts of our federal, state, and local first responders who have been instrumental in our ability to cover such a wide search area.”

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

Kemah Fire Department

League City Fire Department and Dive Team

Webster Fire Department

Nassau Bay Fire Department

Seabrook Fire and Police Departments

Port of Houston Authority

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas EquuSearch

