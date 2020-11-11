Coast Guard continues search for 2 missing from overturned vessel

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue their search for two persons in the water after an overturned recreational vessel was discovered near Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina, Tuesday morning.
The two missing mariners are George Hamilton Andrews from Raleigh and William (Bill) Watkins Merriman IV from Wilmington. They were last seen departing from Atlantic Beach Sunday for a fishing trip aboard the 35-foot recreational boat Strike Zone.
The Coast Guard has searched over 3200 square miles from Ocracoke Inlet to Bogue Inlet and the surrounding areas using a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat, an 87-foot cutter, an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter and a C-130 Hercules aircraft.
Morehead City, Beaufort, and Atlantic Beach Fire Departments assisted the search with their boats, while the National Park Service rangers and other local agencies searched the shoreline.
Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.
