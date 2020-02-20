Coast Guard continues search for 2 missing boaters in Florida

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Petty Officer Andrew Barresi

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard is continuing its search for two overdue boaters from Panama City, Florida Thursday.

Overdue are Gerald Cook, 81, and Peter Cook, 55, and four of their dogs aboard the 52-foot yellow steel vessel Rom’e.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Miami received the initial call from family stating a father and son were traveling from Panama City to Vero Beach, Florida by the Okeechobee Waterway and were scheduled to arrive Tuesday.


Coast Guard rescue crews who have been involved in the search include:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130J Hercules aircrew
  • Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center (ATC) Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Cutter Brant (WPB-87348)
  • Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton (WPC-1108) crews.

The search has covered 31,499 square miles in the Gulf of Mexico since Wednesday.

If you have any information that could aid in the search, please contact Coast Guard District 7 Command Center at 305-415-6800.

