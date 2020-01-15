Coast Guard continues search for 2 fishermen after vessel collision

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is continuing the search Wednesday for two fishermen from the 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride that capsized after a collision near the Galveston jetties in Galveston, Texas.
The case began Tuesday when Vessel Traffic Service Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of four people in the water after a collision between the fishing vessel and the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune near the Galveston jetties.
A good Samaritan vessel recovered one of the individuals and transferred them to emergency medical services personnel. A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew recovered another crewmember who was unresponsive. The crew of the RB-M administered CPR before transferring the crewmember to emergency medical services personnel at Sector Field Office Galveston.
“Despite the life saving efforts of our crew, the gentleman was later pronounced deceased by the medical examiner’s office,” said Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston search and rescue mission coordinator. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of all those affected by this tragic event. Our search and rescue efforts remain our top priority at this time.”
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Involved in the response are:
- A Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew
- Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crews
- A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew
- Sector Houston-Galveston Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) team
- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Texas City personnel
- Texas City Fire Department Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) team
- Multiple good Samaritan vessels
- Galveston Police Department
- Galveston County Sheriff’s Office
- Galveston Island Beach Patrol
- Texas General Land Office
Anyone with information can contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.
Recent Comments