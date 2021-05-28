Coast Guard continues search for 10 people in the water near Key West

MIAMI — The Coast Guard along with partner agencies are continuing the search, Friday, for 10 people missing in the water about 16 miles south of Key West.
Coast Guard, Navy and Customs and Border Protection aircraft and crews have conducted 14 searches totaling more than 29 hours and Coast Guard surface assets and crews have conducted 10 searches totaling more than 40 hours. These searches have covered approximately 6,552 square miles, which is approximately the size of Hawaii.
The search for the 10 missing people will continue throughout Friday and overnight.
To read the initial report, click here.
The assets and organizations assisting are:
Coast Guard Station Key West 45-foot RB–M
Coast Guard Cutter Resolute
Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore
Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130 Hercules aircraft
Coast Guard Auxiliary aircrew
A Naval Air Station Key West H-60 helicopter
Customs and Border Protection air asset
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
