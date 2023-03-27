Coast Guard continues response to hazardous material near Bristol, PA

BRISTOL, Pa. — Coast Guard personnel from Sector Delaware Bay and multiple partner agencies continued clean-ups Sunday following the release of a latex finishing material Friday night due to a mechanical failure at the Trinseo facility in Bristol.

It’s estimated that 8,100 gallons of latex finishing material, a water-soluble acrylic polymer solution, was released with a max potential release of 12,000 gallons. The material is reported to be composed of approximately 50% water and the remainder latex polymer. The source of the release has been secured.

Clean-up is primarily focused on removing product from the storm drain system and outflow located on Mill Creek. So far, 60,000 gallons of contaminated water has been collected.

Coast Guard pollution responders conducted shoreline patrols Sunday morning and observed no visible product located along the Delaware River.

The response is being conducted in close coordination with local and federal agencies including U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The release of material has been stopped and our efforts are now focused on testing the local waterways,” said Trinseo CEO Frank Bozich. “We are conducting a thorough assessment of all of our systems and processes to identify and address potential vulnerabilities and will take the steps necessary to close any gaps, and we are grateful for the fast response and professionalism of our local first responders, as well as the efforts of the U.S. EPA, the Pennsylvania DEP and the United States Coast Guard.”

Potentially impacted local water departments have been notified and will continue to monitor the area’s water quality and have stated the water to be safe for use, and poses no risk. In addition, the EPA is also conducting water sampling and testing.

The public is advised to contact their local water authority and check the latest press releases for updated information.

The Coast Guard has not received any calls reporting injured or affected wildlife.

