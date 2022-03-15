Coast Guard continues response to grounded container ship

BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard continues to respond Tuesday to the grounding of the 1,095-foot container ship Ever Forward, which grounded Sunday night in the Chesapeake Bay near Craighill Channel.

Coast Guard responders are working closely with personnel from the Maryland Department of the Environment to monitor the container ship, investigate how the ship grounded, and develop a plan to safely refloat the ship.

A Captain of the Port Order has been issued by the Coast Guard requiring the vessel’s crew to conduct soundings of all tanks, bilges, and voids every four hours to monitor potential pollution and report any noticeable change in stability, draft readings, vessel position, or signs of an oil discharge.

Additionally, the Coast Guard is enforcing a 500-yard safety zone around the Ever Forward to ensure the safety of those on and around the vessel as well as the safety of the marine environment during ongoing salvage operations.

The Ever Forward is not currently obstructing the navigational channel, however, vessels operating in the vicinity are still required to conduct one-way traffic and transit at a reduced speed.

There are no reports of injuries, pollution, or damage to the vessel as a result of the grounding.

The Hong-Kong flagged container ship, reported to be carrying general cargo, departed Baltimore Sunday and was en route to Norfolk, Virginia, when it grounded.