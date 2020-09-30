Coast Guard continues response to fuel oil leak in Bayonne, New Jersey

New York — A unified command consisting of the Coast Guard, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Gallagher Marine Systems, continued in the response to a container vessel leaking fuel oil, Wednesday, at the Global Container Terminal in Bayonne, New Jersey.
The container vessel YM Mandate is no longer leaking fuel oil from a crack in the hull. Fuel oil is being pumped from the affected tank to a barge alongside the vessel. Oil containment boom and absorbent pads are deployed around the YM Mandate and skimming vessels continue to remove oil from the water.
The National Response Center contacted Coast Guard Sector New York watchstanders, Monday, reporting a sheen near the container vessel. Coast Guard investigators confirmed a fuel oil leak coming from a crack in the vessel’s hull. The YM Mandate activated its Coast Guard-approved vessel response plan by making notifications and activating response resources.
Fuel oil will continue to be pumped from the affected tank until it is empty and repairs to the hull can be made.