Coast Guard continues responding to oil spill in Steamboat Creek, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to respond to an oil spill of an unknown amount in Steamboat Creek, Norfolk.

Oil spill response teams have deployed 1 mile of sorbet material in the affected area and have collected approximately 200 gallons of waste oil and water mix, along with 130 bags of oiled debris since the response began Tuesday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and City of Norfolk Fire-Rescue teams are working in conjunction with other agencies to coordinate cleanup operations and assess impacts.

“Our focus is the unity of effort amongst our partner agencies in this ongoing clean up,” says Lt. Savannah Kuntz, the Coast Guard Federal On Scene Coordinator Representative. “Our goal is to minimize impacts to environmentally sensitive areas and species present, and we are so thankful to have state and local partners that are pivotal in our efforts.”

Clean up efforts began early Tuesday afternoon and are ongoing.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.