Coast Guard conducts waterways analysis study of Puget Sound North

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard is seeking public comment in regard to its ongoing Waterways Analysis and Management System review of Puget Sound from Possession Sound to Dalco Passage.

The Coast Guard uses WAMS to validate the adequacy of existing aids to navigation system, as well as to get a better understanding of the uses of each waterway and general safety issues.

WAMS focuses on the waterway’s current ATON system, marine casualty information, port and harbor resources, changes in recreational and commercial marine vessel usage and future development projects.

The comment deadline is Nov. 20, 2020. For more information contact Lt. j.g Katie Matha at 206-220-7283 or Katie.E.Matha@uscg.mil .

To participate in a user survey you may visit the website or contact:

Commander

United States Coast Guard Thirteenth District (dpw)

915 Second Ave.

Seattle, WA 98174-1067

Attn: Lt.j.g Katie Matha