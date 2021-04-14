Coast Guard conducts waterways analysis of Columbia River Entrance

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard is conducting a Waterways Analysis and Management System study of the Columbia River Entrance (up to Statute Mile 15/Buoy 39) including Baker Bay, Chinook Channel, Skipanon Channel and Youngs Bay.

The Coast Guard uses WAMS to validate the adequacy of the existing aids to navigation system, as well as to get a better understanding of the uses of each waterway and general safety issues. WAMS focuses on the waterway’s present ATON system, marine casualty information, port/harbor resources, changes in marine vessel usage (both recreational and commercial) and future development projects.

The comment deadline will be June 30, 2021. To participate in a user survey you may visit the website at https://www.pacificarea.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/District-13/District-Divisions/-dpw/-wams/ or contact:

Commander
United States Coast Guard Thirteenth District (dpw)
915 Second Ave.
Seattle, WA 98174-1067
Attn: LTJG Katie Matha

For more information contact:

LTJG Katie Matha
U.S. Coast Guard
Phone: 206-220-7283
915 Second Avenue, Suite 3510
Seattle, WA 98174-1067
Katie.E.Matha@uscg.mil

