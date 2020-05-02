Coast Guard conducts overflight of sunken yacht off Monterey

Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart

SAN FRANCISCO — A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducted an overflight of the sunken 92-foot yacht, Going Coastal, Friday morning.

The flight began at approximately 9:15 a.m. and the crew found no visible signs of pollution.

All that was visible was debris and the vessel’s life raft.


