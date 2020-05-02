Coast Guard conducts overflight of sunken yacht off Monterey

SAN FRANCISCO — A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducted an overflight of the sunken 92-foot yacht, Going Coastal, Friday morning.

The flight began at approximately 9:15 a.m. and the crew found no visible signs of pollution.

All that was visible was debris and the vessel’s life raft.

More information regarding Thursday’s rescue efforts can be found here.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.