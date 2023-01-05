Coast Guard conducts MEDEVAC 85 miles southeast of Nantucket

Jan 5th, 2023 · 0 Comment

BOSTON — The Coast Guard conducted a medevac of a cruise ship passenger 85 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Wednesday. 

Coast Guard Sector Southeast New England watchstanders received a notification of an 82-year-old passenger with a suspected pulmonary embolism, aboard the cruise ship Queen Mary II.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, safely hoisted, and transferred the passenger to Hanscom Air Force Base to be taken by ambulance to Mass General Hospital.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.