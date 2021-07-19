Coast Guard conducts medevac 6 miles northeast of Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey

U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies conduct a medical evacuation on a 58-year-old male 6 miles northeast of Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey, July 19, 2021. The notification was received by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center via VHF channel 16. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Rivera/released)

U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies conduct a medical evacuation on a 58-year-old male 6 miles northeast of Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey, July 19, 2021.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Rivera)

MANASQUAN INLET, N.J. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a 60-foot Arrow yacht approximately 6 miles northeast of Manasquan Inlet on Sunday.

Watchstanders from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center and U.S. Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet received notification via VHF channel 16 of a 58-year-old male passenger experiencing shortness of breath.

The Sector Delaware Bay command center consulted with a Coast Guard flight surgeon who recommended to medevac the individual.

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet launched to meet the yacht.

Once on scene, the MLB boatcrew removed the person from the vessel and transferred him to emergency medical services waiting in Shark River Inlet.

“Well prepared mariners who are equipped with all of the necessary safety equipment including reliable communications enable us to assist them in their time of need,” said Mr. Joseph Hartline, Operation Unit Controller at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center.

