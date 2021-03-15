Coast Guard conducts medevac 35 miles east of Nantucket

Coast Guard crews successfully conduct a medevac of a 45-year-old fisherman from the 80-foot fishing vessel, Mariner, approximately 35 miles east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, March 14, 2021.

Coast Guard crews successfully conduct a medevac of a 45-year-old fisherman from the 80-foot fishing vessel, Mariner, approximately 35 miles east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, March 14, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Courtesy of Air Station Cape Cod)

BOSTON— Coast Guard crews successfully medevaced of a 45-year-old fisherman from the 80-foot fishing vessel, Mariner, approximately 35 miles east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sunday.

At 12:50 p.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England Command Center were notified by the vessel captain who was concerned about a crewmember experiencing chest pains.

The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended a medevac based on the concern that the fisherman’s condition could worsen if left untreated.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew transported the man back to shore where Emergency Medical Services took him to Cape Cod Hospital.

The weather at the time of the medevac was reportedly four-foot seas and 20 mph winds.

