Coast Guard conducts medevac 113 miles southeast of Cape Cod

Apr 8th, 2021 · 0 Comment

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Mass, MH-60 helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Simpson.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter File Photo

BOSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman 113 miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Wednesday.

At approximately 3:34 p.m., Coast Guard District One watchstanders received notification from a crewmember of the commercial fishing vessel Motivation, home-ported in Cape May, New Jersey, reporting a 50-year-old crewmember experiencing shortness of breath and a fever and requested assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 6:50 p.m.

The fisherman was transferred to EMS who transported him to Cape Cod Hospital for care.

Weather on scene was 16 mph winds with six-foot seas.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.