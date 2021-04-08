Coast Guard conducts medevac 113 miles southeast of Cape Cod

BOSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman 113 miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Wednesday.

At approximately 3:34 p.m., Coast Guard District One watchstanders received notification from a crewmember of the commercial fishing vessel Motivation, home-ported in Cape May, New Jersey, reporting a 50-year-old crewmember experiencing shortness of breath and a fever and requested assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 6:50 p.m.

The fisherman was transferred to EMS who transported him to Cape Cod Hospital for care.

Weather on scene was 16 mph winds with six-foot seas.

