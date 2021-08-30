Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast

The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Aircrews conducted overflights near Galliano, LA to assess damage and identify hazards. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020.   (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS —The Coast Guard is conducting critical incident search and rescue overflights and assessing for damage Monday along the Gulf Coast Region of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

The Coast Guard has brought to bear more than 28 aviation assets and nearly 21 shallow-water response assets to respond to flooded and damaged areas.

“The Coast Guard will continue to provide search and rescue capabilities, assess the damage done by Hurricane Ida, repair aids-to-navigation, and ensure the ports along the Gulf Coast can be safely reopened for the flow of maritime commerce,” said Capt. Tracy Phillips, area commander for the Ida response.

