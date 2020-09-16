Coast Guard conducts first Hurricane Sally post-storm overflights along Gulf Coast

Sep 16th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews conducting critical incident search and rescue overflights of the areas impacted by Hurricane Sally in Fort Morgan, Alabama, Sept. 16, 2020. Overflights allow units to assess the situation so that they conduct rescue operations as needed. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews conducting critical incident search and rescue overflights of the areas impacted by Hurricane Sally in Fort Morgan, Alabama, Sept. 16, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is conducting critical incident search and rescue overflights Wednesday along the Eastern Gulf Coast Region for Hurricane Sally post-storm operations.

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews conducted overflights along Gulfport, Mississippi and Fort Morgan, Alabama coastlines. The aircrews were conducting search and rescue overflights to check for anyone in distress.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, there have been no reports of Coast Guard post-storm emergency distress calls, or search and rescue incidents.

Members of the public should heed safety advice from local officials and remember Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm. People in life threatening danger should call 911 to report distress.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.