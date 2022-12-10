Coast Guard conducts first Arctic Summit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Seventy representatives from across the Coast Guard convened to develop recommendations that align efforts and increase synchronization within the Coast Guard on Arctic matters in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 6-7, 2022.

The Coast Guard Arctic Summit provided a forum to collectively review domestic and international Coast Guard Arctic equities and requirements through topic-specific sessions focused on creating high-level recommendations for enhancing efforts in the region and informing future decision making.

“The CG has 150-plus years of history dedicated to the Arctic community and is committed to executing our significant roles and responsibilities as the lead federal agency in this important region,” said Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore, commander, 17th district. “This first-ever Coast Guard Arctic Summit is an important step to synchronize and strengthen our efforts to meet the large and growing demand for our services across the Arctic. The Coast Guard Arctic Summit is part of a multi-phased approach that allows us to advance our Arctic strategy and strengthen U.S. leadership in the region.”