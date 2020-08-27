Coast Guard conducts assessments along the Western Gulf Coast region

Coast Guard Station New Orleans’ shallow water response boat team walks a flooded road in Erath, Louisiana, during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, August 27, 2020. Coast Guard units were deployed to Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding vicinity in response to the Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard assessed damage along the Louisiana and Texas border Thursday after Hurricane Laura made landfall, which caused flooding and other damage.

The Coast Guard is working closely with all local and state emergency operation centers to manage Coast Guard storm operations.

“The Coast Guard will continue to provide search and rescue capabilities, assess the damage done by Hurricane Laura ensuring we can assist those in need of rescuing, as well as ensuring the ports along the Western Gulf Coast can be safely reopened for the flow of maritime commerce,” said Capt. Jason Smith, Unified Commander for the Houston-Galveston response area. “In the midst of this catastrophic event, the teamwork between all federal, state and local agencies has been amazing and the resilience is inspirational.”

The Coast Guard has deployed more than 3,000 servicemembers, 32 aircraft crews and nearly 40 boat crews to respond to flooded and damaged areas that were affected by Hurricane Laura along the Louisiana and Texas border.

