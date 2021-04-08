Coast Guard conducts 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast

Coast Guard marine inspectors measure a fishing net March 15, 2021 to ensure the netting and rigging aboard a commercial fishing vessel is in compliance with federal fisheries laws and regulations.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies conducted a three-day operation from March 15 to March 17 focused on commercial fisheries along the Central Gulf Coast.

The multi-agency operation ensured commercial fishing vessels along the Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi Coasts were complying with federal vessel and commercial fishing safety laws and regulations.

“The success of this operation is a direct result of invaluable partnerships with our local, state and federal partners,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Ensuring that we can manage and be good stewards of our nation’s living marine resources is critical to our economy. It is also vital that marine species are provided the protection necessary to help their populations recover to healthy, sustainable levels.”

The three-day operation resulted in 40 vessel boardings, 24 violations — 15 of which were living marine resources violations — and two recreational vessel terminations due to safety violations. One boarding resulted in a bycatch reduction devices violation and red snapper fisheries violations, which Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted with.

