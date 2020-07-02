Coast Guard conducts 2 medevacs in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued two people in separate medevacs in Key West, Wednesday and Thursday.
A Coast Guard Station Key West 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water crew medevaced a 50-year-old man from a 34-foot pleasure craft near Fleming Key, Wednesday. He was safely taken ashore to local emergency medical services.
Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a medevac request at approximately 11:40 a.m., Wednesday, from the crew of the pleasure craft reporting the man was experiencing chest pains. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Station Key West boat crew to assist.
A Station Key West 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew medevaced a 34-year-old man from the 83-foot commercial fishing vessel, Capt Lain, approximately 15 miles northwest of Marquesas, Thursday. The RB-M crew arrived on scene and safely transported the man to local EMS.
Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a medevac request at approximately 2 a.m., Thursday, from the crew of the fishing vessel reporting the man sustained a leg injury. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Station Key West boat crew to assist.
“I’m very proud of our crews for being able to pull off multiple successful medical evacuations within 24 hours,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly Snovell, boarding officer at Station Key West. “This medevac’s success was due to the combination of our crew’s training and efficiency with each boat crews’ professional conduct throughout the operation.”
