Coast Guard conducting Missouri River Waterways Analysis Study

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is conducting a Waterways Analysis and Management System study of the Missouri River from the confluence of the Mississippi River, mile 0.0 to mile 732.3 in the vicinity of Sioux City, Iowa.

The study focuses on the area’s aids-to-navigation system, waterborne commerce, marine casualty information, port/harbor resources, emergency response plans, routine and emergency communication capabilities, and future development projects.

Any interested company or individual wishing to provide comments or participate in a user survey should by Sept. 28, 2021. The survey is available at: https://forms.gle/Y5Mm2iKWq7AJsvx7A

Sector Upper Mississippi River will host a virtual public meeting to receive input from all river users on Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. To access the WebEx meeting click this link: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/dmm