Coast Guard condemns the Cayo Cardona lighthouse

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Coast Guard, as a public safety measure, is advising the public to stay away and not enter the Cayo Cardona lighthouse in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The facilities at the United States Coast Guard Isla de Cardona Light sustained significant damage as a result of the 2020 earthquake and seismic activity in Puerto Rico.

“This lighthouse is structurally damaged and represents a danger to public safety,” said Capt. Gregory H. Magee, Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “The Coast Guard has formally revoked the certificate of occupancy and the facility is officially condemned. As Puerto Rico is looking to celebrate Holy Week and spring break, it is crucial that people realize that visiting Cayo Cardona with the purpose of entering the lighthouse is prohibited and extremely unsafe.”

In the coming days and weeks the Coast Guard personnel will be sealing and locking all entry points to ensure that no unauthorized personnel can gain access to the facility. Warning signs and fencing will be installed around the lighthouse, approximately 50 feet away from the structure, since there is a possibility that the lighthouse tower could collapse without notice.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.