Coast Guard concludes search for missing swimmer in North Pond

OSWEGO, N.Y. – The United States Coast Guard has concluded their search efforts after Sandy Pond FD Dive Team located an unresponsive person in the water at North Pond Friday afternoon.

The Sandy Pond FD transported the unresponsive person to local EMS waiting on shore, where they were pronounced deceased.

The 65-year old male was last seen swimming to shore before being swept under by a wave. He did not resurface, which prompted a call to local authorities and the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Station Oswego arrived on-scene at approximately 1 p.m. The crew began searching alongside NY State Police Marine and Air Units. After two and a half hours of searching with two helicopters and multiple surface assets, the 65-year old male was recovered and identified to be the reported person in the water.

“My deepest condolences to the family of the victim who unfortunately had to witness this event unfold,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Kuperman, Commander, Sector Buffalo. “The Coast Guard with the help of our DOD partners at Fort Drum, and our local and state agency partners did all we could to save a life today. I appreciate the coordination between all agencies. It is important we recognize the dangers of strong currents below the waterline and to immediately call 911 or make broadcasts on Channel 16 if you witness someone struggling in the water.”

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Station Oswego

Oswego County Sheriff

Sandy Pond Fire Department

New York State Police

U.S. Army

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.