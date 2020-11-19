Coast Guard concludes search for missing man near St. Helena Sound

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard concluded the search Thursday evening for a man who went missing after his fishing vessel capsized, Wednesday.
The man has been identified as Don Melcoock, 50, who is from the greater Charleston area.
“I am thankful of the aggressive search efforts put forth by all of our Coast Guard units and partner agencies who have conducted search and rescue operations over the past three days,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christie Connell, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Charleston. “We found the second missing boater who unfortunately did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased.”
Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received notification at 3:47 p.m., Tuesday, from a family member stating the two men were overdue.
Coast Guard assets involved in search:
An Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
A Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew
A Station Charleston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
An Air Facility Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
The Coast Guard Cutter Pompano from Tybee Island
The Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal from Sector North Carolina
An Air Station Clearwater HC-130J Hercules aircrew
An Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircrew
Crews from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Paris Island Fire Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO, and Fripp Island Sea Rescue also searched.
