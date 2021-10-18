Coast Guard concludes search for missing diver near Hull Beach

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Coast Guard air and surface units concluded their search for a missing free diver, who was recovered deceased Monday by the crew of a St. Thomas Rescue vessel near Hull Bay in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
The deceased diver is a man, 39, a resident of St. Thomas who worked at a local restaurant. The diver reportedly went spearfishing by himself at 10 a.m. Sunday, for approximately four hours, from Hull Beach, where local police found his vehicle and belongings.
“Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of this young man and pray they find strength during this most difficult time,” said Cmdr. Beau Powers, Coast Guard Sector San Juan chief of response. “I’d like to extend my appreciation for the cooperation received from the community and friends who volunteered and contributed information important to this search and helped establish contact with the family.”
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a call from a 911 emergency operator at approximately 9p.m. Sunday, who initially reported the incident to the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:
- MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen
- Coast Guard Boat Forces St. Thomas 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement
- Coast Guard Cutter Reef Shark
Rescue units from the Virgin Island Police Department and St. Thomas Rescue also responded and were actively involved in the search.
Coast Guard Cutter Reef Shark is an 87-foot coastal patrol boat homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
