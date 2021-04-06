Coast Guard concludes search for 2 missing teens near Saint Inigoes

Apr 6th, 2021 · 0 Comment

Coast Guard file photo

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Coast Guard concluded their search for two teen boys reported missing Tuesday.

The teens were located near Coles Point, Virginia in Northumberland County by local law enforcement.

“The Coast Guard often relies on existing partnerships with law enforcement to conduct searches close to shore and at sea,” said Lt. Luke Harr, the Sector Maryland-National Capital Region command center Command Duty Officer. “Fortunately, this case concluded with both boys being found. We’d like to thank our partners for their efforts in this case.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags:

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Recent Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.