Coast Guard concludes search for 2 missing teens near Saint Inigoes

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Coast Guard concluded their search for two teen boys reported missing Tuesday.

The teens were located near Coles Point, Virginia in Northumberland County by local law enforcement.

“The Coast Guard often relies on existing partnerships with law enforcement to conduct searches close to shore and at sea,” said Lt. Luke Harr, the Sector Maryland-National Capital Region command center Command Duty Officer. “Fortunately, this case concluded with both boys being found. We’d like to thank our partners for their efforts in this case.”

