Coast Guard concludes search for 2 men near Winyah Bay, SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard concluded its search Tuesday for two men near Winyah Bay.

After searching more than 1,603 square miles for over 77 hours, officials were able to locate both of the men. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recovered the bodies of Kinsley Johnson and Marquis Mickel.

“This is a tragic outcome and we are deeply saddened for the families who have lost two young men,” said Capt. John D. Cole, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Charleston. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the loved ones of Mr. Johnson and Mr. Mickel. Thank you to all of our first responders for their tireless effort and hard work over the past few days.”

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received the initial call by family members at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, reporting the two men were only going out for a few hours and departed from Carol Ashmore Campbell Marina in Georgetown. They were last seen aboard a green 8-foot jon boat in the vicinity of Sampit River.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah

Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Georgetown

Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon

Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan

Coast Guard Auxilary Air

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Georgetown County Marine Rescue Squadron

Georgetown County Fire Rescue

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

