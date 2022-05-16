Coast Guard concludes investigation of safety zone violation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ─ The Coast Guard has concluded its investigation regarding the cruise ship Harmony of the Seas’ unauthorized entry into a safety zone established by the Captain of the Port of Jacksonville on January 30, 2022.

The Coast Guard establishes and enforces safety zones in accordance with Title 46 U.S.C. § 70002 and 70036. When these zones are violated, the Coast Guard may pursue administrative enforcement actions. Such actions may include monetary fines and or future vessel control actions.

The Harmony of the Seas’ crew got underway from Port Canaveral and began voyaging toward the Bahamas. Harmony of the Seas entered an established safety zone, designed to ensure the safety of the public during the Cosmo Skymed rocket launch, without proper authorization. The launch was ultimately cancelled due to the encroachment into the surveilled launch hazard area.

“We are committed to protecting the maritime transportation system as well as finding the best practices to manage the intersection of space and maritime operations,” said Capt. Janet D. Espino-Young, prevention division chief, Coast Guard District Seven.

