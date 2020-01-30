Coast Guard completes Pappy’s Pride response operations near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard has completed response operations with the fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride near Galveston, Texas, Tuesday.

The Pappy’s Pride has been removed from the edge of Galveston Bay Entrance Channel and no longer poses a hazard to navigation. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now the lead federal agency involved in the response and salvage operations.

“Safety has been our number one priority with this operation and thanks to our state and local partners involved we were able to safely remove the vessel as a hazard to navigation, while minimizing impact to the environment and vessel traffic,” said Cmdr. Eric Carrero, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Texas City.

The incident is still under investigation.

For previous news concerning the incident, click here and here.