Coast Guard completes fishing vessel salvage near Duck, N.C.

A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter arrives on scene after receiving the report of a disabled fishing vessel drifting towards the coast of Duck, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021. The crew of the Bald Eagle II, were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard aircrew arrives on the scene of a disabled fishing vessel drifting towards the coast of Duck, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021. T (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard, along with state and local partners, completed salvage efforts of the fishing vessel Bald Eagle II Wednesday after it ran aground near Duck late last week.

At 3:10 p.m. the tug boat John Joseph, with the assistance of Ocean Rescue, refloated the vessel and prepared it for tow. Shortly after 4 p.m. the vessels began their journey to Newport News, Virginia, for repairs.

Prior to the tow, Moran Environmental Recovery was contracted by the vessel owner to facilitate the removal of hazardous substances. Overall, 6,500 gallons of diesel fuel and 1,000 gallons of oily water mixture were removed from the vessel.

