Coast Guard Community Services Command holds Change of Command

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Coast Guard Capt. Jeffrey Eldridge relieved Capt. Bruce C. Brown as commanding officer of the Coast Guard Community Services Command during a change of command ceremony held at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach, Friday.

Capt. Brown is retiring from the Coast Guard after a distinguished career of more than 36 years of service.

Eldridge graduated from the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management, and he holds a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Boston University.

His previous assignments include team lead for the Financial Management and Procurement Services (FMPS) Modernization initiative, Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector New York, Comptroller at Air Station Cape Cod and assignments managing Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement and Homeland Security missions in Miami, Florida.

Eldridge was a crucial part in many major innovations for the Coast Guard Exchange (CGX). During his tenure, including: the expansion of CGX shopping privileges to all Department of Homeland Security civil service employees, expansion of online shopping privileges to all honorably discharged military veterans and Purple Heart recipients at shopCGX.com.

He also took part in the introduction of the CGX Rewards loyalty program, the CGXpress touchless self-serve micro marts at Aviation Logistics Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, recovery from devastating hurricane seasons including Hurricane Maria and the construction and opening of the largest CGX, a 55,000 square foot flagship exchange in Centreville, Virginia, supporting the National Capital Region.

Investment into e-commerce programs, a focus on customer satisfaction, and expanded product selections drove record sales and net earnings growth during his tour, which allowed for increased funding support for the Coast Guard Morale, Well-Being, and Recreation program.

The Community Service Command is comprised of the teams that oversee the Coast Guard Exchange (CGX) system and provides programmatic management to the Coast Guard’s Morale, Well-Being, and Recreation (MWR) programs. CGX is a non-appropriated fund instrumentality that provides centralized management for 65 CGX stores, 40 satellite CGX locations, and all vending and concession services. CGX employs over 800 employees and has average annual sales in excess of $175M, providing an estimated $23M in savings to military members and families.

Coast Guard MWR programs are responsible for providing community and recreational programs, activities, and services to Coast Guard members, dependents, and other eligible patrons around the world, contributing to the mission readiness and retention of Service personnel.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition and deeply rooted in Coast Guard and Naval history. The event signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability for the command.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.