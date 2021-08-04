Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis

ST LOUIS – The Coast Guard commissioned a new station in St. Louis, Tuesday, on mile marker 176 of the Upper Mississippi River.

Presiding over the ceremony was Capt. Richard Scott, Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi River commander and in attendance were Capt. Ryan Rhodes, Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River commander, and Capt. Kristi Luttrell, District Eight chief of response.

Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Perrin is the designated officer in charge of Coast Guard Station St. Louis. Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shade is the executive petty officer and Petty Officer 1st Class Dayton Loyola is the engineering petty officer.

The station is responsible for the Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri rivers as well as the surrounding lakes to include Lake of the Ozarks and Tablerock Lake. Their primary responsibilities are port, waterways and coastal security, flood response, search and rescue, and recreational boating safety in the area.

The station is equipped with 10 personnel, two 29-foot Response Boat-Small boats and three flood punt boats.

Station St. Louis is the first of five new Coast Guard stations to be commissioned in the Coast Guard 8th District Western Rivers Sectors.