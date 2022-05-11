Coast Guard commissions Cutter Pablo Valent

May 11th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent man the ship during the commissioning ceremony at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida May 11, 2022. Pablo Valent, a Sentinel-class vessel, will be based in St. Petersburg and will operate throughout the Gulf of Mexico including the Florida Keys. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson.

Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent man the ship during the commissioning ceremony at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida May 11, 2022.  U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard commissioned the 48th Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) Pablo Valent (WPC 1148) into service at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, Wednesday.

Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Seventh District, presided over the ceremony. Ms. Cecilia Guillot, Valent’s great-niece, is the ship’s sponsor.

The cutter’s namesake Pablo Valent was originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, and joined the United States Life-Saving Service in 1912. In September 1919, Valent helped rescue the crew of the hurricane-damaged schooner Cape Horn off the coast of Texas. For his heroic efforts, Valent received the Silver Lifesaving Medal and the Grand Cross of the American Cross of Honor Society. Valent was one of the first Hispanic Americans to receive these honors.

The Valent is the 48th FRC and is the first to be homeported in St. Petersburg with missions including search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, coastal security, and living marine resources. There are 12 other FRCs in Florida, which operate throughout the Caribbean Sea.

Each cutter is designed for a crew of 24, has a range of 2,500 miles and is equipped for patrols up to five days. The FRCs are part of the Coast Guard’s overall fleet modernization initiative.

FRCs feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment as well as over-the-horizon response boat deployment capability and improved habitability for the crew. The ships can reach speeds of 28 knots and are equipped to coordinate operations with partner agencies and long-range Coast Guard assets such as the Coast Guard’s National Security Cutters.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.