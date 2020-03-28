Coast Guard, commercial salvage rescue 3 near Key Largo

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard and a commercial salvage towing company rescued three people whose 30-foot pleasure craft was taking on water approximately 6 miles south of Key Largo, Saturday.
A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrived on scene and began assisting the three people aboard in keeping the boat dewatered until a commercial salvage towing company arrived. They were not able to determine the source of flooding. The commercial salvage towing company crew arrived, embarked the three people and towed the boat to Port Largo.
“Upon discovery by the vessel’s crew, they immediately did the right thing and called for help,” said Chief Warrant Officer Scott Goss, commanding officer of Station Islamorada. “By not delaying to make that call, and with our crew able to respond so quickly, they were able to dewater the vessel before stability was compromised and ultimately saved it.”
Coast Guard Station Islamorada personnel received the initial notification via a phone call from the crew of the pleasure craft stating there were three people aboard and their vessel was taking on water. Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders were able to coordinate the commercial salvage towing company and assist with communications.
