Coast Guard Commandant to Deliver State of the Coast Guard Address

SAN DIEGO — The commandant of the United States Coast Guard is scheduled to deliver his third State of the Coast Guard Address Thursday at Coast Guard Sector San Diego. The this event will be live-streamed at https://www.uscg.mil/alwaysready/ and on Facebook at https://Facebook.com/USCoastGuard at 1:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. PST

Adm. Karl Schultz will outline his vision for the service to protect the homeland, enhance economic prosperity and advance America’s national security interests. Adm. Schultz will accentuate the dedication and sacrifice of Coast Guard members stationed across the country and deployed around the world during this past year of unprecedented challenges.

The address will cover topics such as investments in shore infrastructure, vital cutter and aircraft acquisition programs, continued focus on revolutionizing the service’s use of technology and talent management initiatives.

Adm. Schultz will further highlight Coast Guard operations in our nation’s system of ports and waterways, better known as the Marine Transportation System (MTS). The MTS is a key economic engine for the nation, fueling 26% of America’s gross domestic product (GDP) which equates to $5.4 trillion of annual economic activity and 31 million jobs.

Additionally, Adm. Schultz is expected to feature stories of Coast Guard women and men who excelled in crisis, rescued mariners in distress, interdicted illicit narcotics and responded to a record-setting Atlantic basin hurricane season, all complicated by the challenges presented by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Finally, Adm. Schultz will discuss how the global Coast Guard is a unique instrument of national security.

