Coast Guard Commandant State of the Coast Guard address

WASHINGTON — The 27th commandant of the United States Coast Guard Adm. Linda L. Fagan delivered her first State of the Coast Guard Address, Tuesday, in Washington, DC.

Adm. Fagan provided her vision for the future of the service and commitment to prioritizing support for the Coast Guard workforce, who serve our nation’s interests around the world, to a live audience of government officials, senior military commanders, and partner agency leaders.

She discussed the growing demand for Coast Guard operations throughout the world, and how advances in technology, changes in the global economy, and the impacts of climate change influence this demand.

Adm. Fagan outlined how the Coast Guard will continue to facilitate and protect the uninterrupted flow of commerce in the rapidly changing Marine Transportation System. She emphasized the importance of new Coast Guard assets and shore facilities, which are critical to national security, public safety, and the future success of the service.

The address can be viewed at DVIDS.

