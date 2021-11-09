Coast Guard closes portion of the Ohio River near Belleview, Ky.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has issued a waterway restriction to all vessel traffic on the Ohio River, Tuesday, near Belleview, Kentucky.

The waterway restriction closes the river to all vessel traffic between mile marker 499 and mile marker 501 on the Ohio River and was put into place due to a fire aboard the towing vessel Capt. Kirby Dupuis. The towing vessel was in transit when the engine room reportedly caught on fire. The crew was able to extinguish the fire with its fire suppression system but a re-flash occurred.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause of the fire is under investigation. There are currently no vessels in the queue.

