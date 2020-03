Coast Guard closes Mississippi River after bridge allision

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has closed the Mississippi River between mile markers 115 and 122 after a vessel allided with the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 1:30 a.m. that the ITV Cooperative Spirit, pushing 29 grain barges downriver, allided with the bridge.

No injuries, pollution or damage to the bridge was reported.

Of the 29 barges, 26 have been recovered, two have sunk, and one is still unaccounted for while inspectors search the area.

The cause of the allision is under investigation.