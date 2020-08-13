Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Oakland holds change-of-command

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Oakland held a change-of-command and retirement ceremony Thursday on Coast Guard Island in Alameda.

Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, the Assistant Commandant for Engineering & Logistics (CG-4), presided over the ceremony as Capt. Daniel R. Ursino replaced Capt. Steven Osgood as commanding officer of CEU Oakland.

Ursino recently served as the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623), a 210-foot Reliance-class cutter, homeported in Astoria, Oregon. Ursino is a 1999 graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy, a licensed professional engineer and certified Project Management Professional.

CEU Oakland consists of 88 military, civilian and contract employees, and is responsible for the major maintenance and repair of the Coast Guard’s Pacific Area shore facilities and also provides shore planning, real property support and environmental oversight. It serves as the Mission Readiness Product Line that oversees housing, training and community services asset lines.

During the ceremony, Osgood was recognized for his four years of command of CEU Oakland with a Legion of Merit award for his meritorious service as commanding officer where he led all primary civil engineering and shore infrastructure projects as the senior civil engineer on the West Coast and served as the direct representative for Coast Guard Pacific Area and the 11th and 13th Coast Guard District commanders.

Osgood retired after serving more than 30 years in the Coast Guard. He is a 1993 graduate of the Coast Guard Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree with honors in Civil Engineering. Prior to reporting to CEU Oakland, Osgood was assigned to the Acquisition Directorate at Coast Guard Headquarters where he served as the program manager for the Financial Management Services Improvement Initiative.

“Commanding this unit, with this amazing group of dedicated professionals, has truly been one of the highlights of my career, and is a wonderful conclusion to my years of service to the Coast Guard,” said Osgood.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted before assembled members of the command. It reaffirms the continuity of command and is a visible transfer of total responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another.

The retirement ceremony is another time-honored tradition of the military services that demonstrates, in a public forum, our nation’s sincere appreciation for the member’s devoted service to our country.

