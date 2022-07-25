Coast Guard celebrates local SPARs 100th birthday

MILWAUKEE – U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan celebrated the 100th birthday of local U.S. Coast Guard SPARs veteran at her home in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on Saturday.

Marie Goff, a former United States Coast Guard SPARs during World War II, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday where members from Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan and the color guard team were present to surprise Marie, presenting her with a letter and plaque.

“It was truly a pleasure to have the opportunity to celebrate with Marie,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Doreen McCarthy, Deputy Commander, Sector Lake Michigan. “She served our Nation as a SPAR at a pivotal time in history and established a legacy for all of us to follow.”

Marie Goff enlisted in the Coast Guard Women’s Reserve in September 1944 and served until March 1946, achieving the rank of Seaman First Class. During her time with the SPARs, she earned the American Area Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Established during World War II, the SPARs [Semper Paratus, Always Ready] were the Women’s Reserve component for the United States Coast Guard. Designed to help augment the active duty force, SPARs served in critical areas across the Service during the war.

